Barclays Lowers ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $60.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ON from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ON from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

ON stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.39. 17,300,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,798,553. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. ON has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.35). ON had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.45%.The business had revenue of $944.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ON will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 11.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 40,837 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ON by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in ON by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

