Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock Price

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $340.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FLUT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $321.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Peel Hunt downgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.22.

FLUT stock traded down $34.10 on Thursday, reaching $200.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,886,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.69 and a beta of 1.84. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $196.88 and a 52 week high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $245.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total value of $1,253,313.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,813.50. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total transaction of $617,591.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,341,064.48. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 120.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,924,000 after acquiring an additional 248,109 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 5.4% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

