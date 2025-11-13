Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Price Target to $148.00

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $90.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PVLA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $54.00 price target on Palvella Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palvella Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

PVLA stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $80.47. 104,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,673. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $890.00 million, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of -0.05. Palvella Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $85.03.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palvella Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVLA. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

