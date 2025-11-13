ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 6.9% – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.5640. 128,082,881 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 102,055,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, November 20th. The 1-5 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 19th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $11,051,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,394,000. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,785,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 330.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 559,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 429,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $6,504,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

