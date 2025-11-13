iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 165,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the previous session’s volume of 38,682 shares.The stock last traded at $82.08 and had previously closed at $83.18.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.28. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 306.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

