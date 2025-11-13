Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.63 and last traded at $45.8290, with a volume of 94465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Array Digital Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research raised shares of Array Digital Infrastructure to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Array Digital Infrastructure from $82.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Array Digital Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Array Digital Infrastructure Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.97 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.44.

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter. Array Digital Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $149,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,298.80. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Array Digital Infrastructure

