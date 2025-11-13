Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.0630, with a volume of 677384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Camping World from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Get Camping World alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CWH

Camping World Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -53.76%.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 923.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.