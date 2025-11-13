Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading 16.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 516,927 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 170,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$29.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

