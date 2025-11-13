ASOS (LON:ASC) Trading Up 14.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) shot up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 276 and last traded at GBX 263. 867,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 350,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 335 price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 445.

Get ASOS alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASOS

ASOS Stock Up 14.3%

About ASOS

The stock has a market capitalization of £313.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 261.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 293.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55.

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.