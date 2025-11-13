Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.95 and last traded at C$15.56, with a volume of 66405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.55.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.42. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

The investment objectives of the Fund are to maximize monthly distributions relative to risk and maximize Net Asset Value, while maintaining and expanding a diversified investment portfolio, primarily through acquiring, investing, holding, transferring, disposing of or otherwise dealing with or in equity and debt securities of corporations, partnerships, or other issuers and such other investments as the Manager may determine in its sole discretion from time to time.

