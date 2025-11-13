James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 330 and last traded at GBX 328.50, with a volume of 19550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of £31.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 302.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 261.40.

James Cropper is a global market leader in advanced materials and paper products. Led by the Cropper family for six generations, the business has an international workforce and an operational reach in over 50 countries.

Established in 1845, the Group manufactures paper, packaging and advanced materials incorporating pioneering non-wovens and electrochemical coatings.

James Cropper is a specialist provider of niche solutions tailored to a unique customer specification, ranging from substrates and components in hydrogen electrolysis and fuel cells to bespoke colours and textures in paper and moulded fibre packaging designed to replace single use plastics.

The Group operates across multiple markets from luxury retail to renewable energy.

