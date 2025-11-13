Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 43 and last traded at GBX 43, with a volume of 948968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 51.33.

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Trading Up 6.2%

Topps Tiles Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,807.72. The firm has a market cap of £84.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.32.

(Get Free Report)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.