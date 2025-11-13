NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Releases Earnings Results

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NSFDF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 91,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,805. NXT Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

