NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Releases Earnings Results

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NSFDF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 91,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,805. NXT Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About NXT Energy Solutions
