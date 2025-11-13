Insider Selling: AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Sells 3,553 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) Director Gary Fields sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $373,562.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,387.60. This represents a 11.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AAON stock traded down $8.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.01. The company had a trading volume of 751,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,612. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average of $88.69. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AAON by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

