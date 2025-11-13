Insider Selling: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells 1,908 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $189,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 24th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,071 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $196,330.80.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Andrew D’amico sold 565 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $50,850.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Andrew D’amico sold 14,677 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $1,211,292.81.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38. Vicor Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $101.00.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 18.63%.Vicor’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 13.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

