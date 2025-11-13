Deborah Stein Purchases 1,000 Shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) Director Deborah Stein bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,260. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.61. The stock had a trading volume of 533,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,712. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.67. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $119.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. RB Global’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. CIBC raised their price target on RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RB Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,330,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,455,000 after buying an additional 124,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in RB Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,370,000 after purchasing an additional 705,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,215,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,862,000 after purchasing an additional 672,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,383,000 after purchasing an additional 317,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,067,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,353,000 after buying an additional 190,408 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

