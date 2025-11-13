Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 4.49%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of AVAL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 193,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,537. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0115 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter worth $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 25,753 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVAL

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.