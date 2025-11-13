Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 4.49%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of AVAL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 193,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,537. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.50.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0115 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.
AVAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
