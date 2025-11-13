Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.70%.The company had revenue of $81.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Riskified updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Riskified Stock Down 1.9%

RSKD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. 427,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,800. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $803.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth $1,453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 178.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 144,431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Monimus Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Riskified by 3.0% during the second quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP now owns 979,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Riskified by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 271,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

