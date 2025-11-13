Critical Contrast: Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Heritage Global and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 1 1 1 1 2.50 Greenidge Generation 1 0 0 0 1.00

Heritage Global currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 216.21%. Given Heritage Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Greenidge Generation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

33.5% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Heritage Global has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 7.33% 5.47% 4.17% Greenidge Generation -33.68% N/A -34.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Global and Greenidge Generation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $49.89 million 0.88 $5.18 million $0.09 14.06 Greenidge Generation $59.53 million 0.38 -$19.78 million ($1.27) -1.13

Heritage Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Greenidge Generation on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. The company focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible assets. It acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; and charged-off receivable portfolios. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate capacity power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

