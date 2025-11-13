Lancashire (LON:LRE) Shares Down 9.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 820 to GBX 736. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lancashire traded as low as GBX 592 and last traded at GBX 593. 637,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,191,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 670 to GBX 700 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 696 to GBX 725 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 645 target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancashire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 686.20.

In related news, insider Bryan Joseph purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 609 per share, with a total value of £7,308. Also, insider Philip Broadley acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 637 per share, with a total value of £29,939. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 651.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 617.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a current ratio of 33.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

