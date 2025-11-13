Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Price

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $7.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.90. 6,704,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $144.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $11,283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at $58,403,360.30. The trade was a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,125,042 shares of company stock worth $142,789,956. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

