Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.91% from the company’s previous close.

RAY.A has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Stingray Group from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stingray Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.33.

Shares of RAY.A stock traded up C$0.51 on Thursday, reaching C$13.58. 74,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,677. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$938.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Stingray Group has a 52 week low of C$7.18 and a 52 week high of C$13.82.

Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.

