Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.91% from the company’s previous close.
RAY.A has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Stingray Group from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stingray Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.33.
Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.
