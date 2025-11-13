Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 335,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,155. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.34. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 59.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $116.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $285,242.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 119,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,942.55. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 73.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 304.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 140.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

