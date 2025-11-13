NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Scotiabank

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s previous close.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Down 3.1%

NWH.UN stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.54. 887,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.96. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$4.33 and a 12-month high of C$5.73.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality healthcare real estate. The company provides investors exposure to a well-diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate located in the greater areas of cities such as Australasia, Brazil, Germany, and Canada of which Australasia derives a majority of revenue to the company.

