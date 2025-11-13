Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$116.00 to C$123.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LUG. Desjardins lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$76.29.

Shares of TSE:LUG traded down C$1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$113.60. 799,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,229. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.35. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$29.42 and a 52-week high of C$117.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$78.23.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$622.58 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 29.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Gold news, insider Sheila Margaret Colman sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.49, for a total value of C$1,189,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,020,671.32. This trade represents a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Chester See sold 20,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total transaction of C$1,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,043,164.30. This represents a 13.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 58.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

