Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.49.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.4%

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $11.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,822,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,146,852. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.41 and its 200 day moving average is $162.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 860,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $139,215,000 after purchasing an additional 307,223 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $133,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 455.8% in the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 192,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,122,000 after buying an additional 157,750 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 459,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,327,000 after buying an additional 264,810 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

