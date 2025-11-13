Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s previous close.

CSCO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.05.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 40,484,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,899,908. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $303.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $3,816,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,553,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,441 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $904,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 46.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,833,261,000 after buying an additional 12,904,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

