Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Tencent had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 29.55%.

Tencent Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Tencent stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,307,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tencent has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.93. The company has a market cap of $755.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCEHY shares. Erste Group Bank raised Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

