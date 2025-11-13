Cayson Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cayson Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAPN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.
Cayson Acquisition Stock Performance
CAPN remained flat at $10.53 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. Cayson Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.76.
Institutional Trading of Cayson Acquisition
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cayson Acquisition by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 704,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cayson Acquisition by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 571,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 56,173 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cayson Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,315,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Cayson Acquisition by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 292,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,102 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cayson Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000.
Cayson Acquisition Company Profile
Cayson Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cayson Acquisition Corp is based in NEW YORK.
