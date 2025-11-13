National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading Up 6.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) were up 6.6% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.8890. Approximately 1,851,986 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 599,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NESR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.38.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

