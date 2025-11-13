Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 138,522 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 87% compared to the typical daily volume of 74,172 call options.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $999.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $8.16 on Thursday, reaching $1,025.94. 3,082,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $969.91 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $815.33 and its 200-day moving average is $778.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,032.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

