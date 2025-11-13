InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded InPlay Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InPlay Oil has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.80.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Stock Down 1.7%

Insider Activity at InPlay Oil

IPO traded down C$0.23 on Thursday, reaching C$12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,918. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.54. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$6.54 and a 1 year high of C$13.73. The stock has a market cap of C$360.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other InPlay Oil news, Director Douglas Bartole sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.38, for a total transaction of C$87,500.82. Following the sale, the director owned 341,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,889,797.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. Also, insider Darren W. Dittmer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,071,728. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,389 shares of company stock valued at $120,251. Company insiders own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.