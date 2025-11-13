InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded InPlay Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InPlay Oil has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.80.
View Our Latest Research Report on InPlay Oil
InPlay Oil Stock Down 1.7%
Insider Activity at InPlay Oil
In other InPlay Oil news, Director Douglas Bartole sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.38, for a total transaction of C$87,500.82. Following the sale, the director owned 341,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,889,797.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. Also, insider Darren W. Dittmer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,071,728. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,389 shares of company stock valued at $120,251. Company insiders own 25.31% of the company’s stock.
InPlay Oil Company Profile
InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InPlay Oil
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- AMD to $300 Looks Easy—Here’s Why $500 Could Be Next
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- $5B+ in Buybacks: What DraftKings, AppLovin, and Altria Are Telling You
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 4 High-Yield Real Estate Stocks to Buy as Investors Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.