Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Releases Earnings Results

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.39, FiscalAI reports.

Azitra Price Performance

Shares of AZTR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 623,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,517. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. Azitra has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Azitra from $13.32 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Azitra Company Profile

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

