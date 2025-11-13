CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.
CCL.B has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$95.88.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CCL Industries
CCL Industries Price Performance
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- AMD to $300 Looks Easy—Here’s Why $500 Could Be Next
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- $5B+ in Buybacks: What DraftKings, AppLovin, and Altria Are Telling You
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 4 High-Yield Real Estate Stocks to Buy as Investors Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.