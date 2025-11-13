CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

CCL.B has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$95.88.

Shares of CCL Industries stock traded up C$0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$88.15. The company had a trading volume of 287,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$78.68. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$64.93 and a 1-year high of C$89.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

