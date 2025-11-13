Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Ondas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of Ondas stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. 189,938,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,533,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. Ondas has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Ondas had a negative net margin of 300.11% and a negative return on equity of 130.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ondas will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ondas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

