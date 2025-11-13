Raymond James Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EFN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.00.

TSE:EFN traded down C$1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$35.82. The company had a trading volume of 842,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,935. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.16. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$25.00 and a one year high of C$38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Element Fleet Management news, insider Heath Leslie Valkenburg acquired 813 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,999.70. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,245.70. This represents a 24.34% increase in their position. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

