MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.07 EPS

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.07), Zacks reports.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.3%

NASDAQ MIRA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 411,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,843. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $25.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.13% of MIRA Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

