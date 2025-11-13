Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 38.05% and a return on equity of 5.59%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 44,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,055. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.5%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investcorp Credit Management BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

