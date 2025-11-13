ATB Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock Price

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$275.00 to C$280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cormark raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$265.60.

BYD traded down C$0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$224.64. 96,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,205. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$224.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$213.85. The company has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.16, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$186.10 and a twelve month high of C$258.17.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

