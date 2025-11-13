BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCL.B. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$95.88.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B traded up C$0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$88.15. The stock had a trading volume of 287,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,586. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$64.93 and a 1 year high of C$89.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

