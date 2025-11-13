Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$68.00 to C$85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTT. CIBC upped their target price on Finning International from C$68.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$57.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$73.11.

Shares of FTT stock traded down C$3.84 on Thursday, hitting C$74.01. 534,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,857. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.74. Finning International has a one year low of C$34.59 and a one year high of C$79.68.

Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.

