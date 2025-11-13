NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Announces Earnings Results

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 17.64%.

NextPlat Stock Down 8.2%

NextPlat stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 165,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,177. NextPlat has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of NextPlat

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlat stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextPlat Corp. (NASDAQ:NXPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 2.31% of NextPlat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextPlat in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NextPlat has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

