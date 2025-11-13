Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Walmart (WMT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) recently:

11/12/2025 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Walmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/10/2025 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Walmart was given a new $116.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Walmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

10/21/2025 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

10/15/2025 – Walmart was given a new $117.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

10/14/2025 – Walmart is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Walmart had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Walmart had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/24/2025 – Walmart had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2025 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Walmart is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2025 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 644,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,249,158.28. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,044,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,540,026.25. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

