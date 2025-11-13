DigitalOcean (DOCN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN):

11/10/2025 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2025 – DigitalOcean was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2025 – DigitalOcean was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – DigitalOcean was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

11/1/2025 – DigitalOcean was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/9/2025 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – DigitalOcean had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2025 – DigitalOcean was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – DigitalOcean had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $414,628.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 269,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,587,849.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

