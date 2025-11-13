Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 76.87% and a net margin of 69.73%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $4.36. 2,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,308. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $8.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0681 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marine Petroleum Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.