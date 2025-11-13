Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS LONCF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 39,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. Loncor Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.93 million, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

