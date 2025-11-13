Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Loncor Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LONCF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 39,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. Loncor Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.93 million, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Loncor Gold
