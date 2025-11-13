Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for November 13th (ARE, ETSY, HCI, KRRO, LB, NEXN, SSTI, WTTR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, November 13th:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

LandBridge (NYSE:LB) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

