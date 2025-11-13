Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCOI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.71.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $16.73. 1,949,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The firm has a market cap of $821.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.77. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $85.18.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $241.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.13 million. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 117.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $88,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,038. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,656.08. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $212,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 297.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

