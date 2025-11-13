Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VIST. Zacks Research raised shares of Vista Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vista Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

NYSE:VIST traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.80. 969,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,302. Vista Energy has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 32.66%.The business had revenue of $706.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Energy will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 2,794.8% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 105,167 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,337,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,961,000 after purchasing an additional 568,955 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 2,843.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,565,000 after buying an additional 1,111,341 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

