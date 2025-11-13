Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Lake Street Capital Analyst Says

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KOPN. Craig Hallum began coverage on Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Kopin from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kopin in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

NASDAQ KOPN traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.59. 3,796,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,911. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $420.85 million, a P/E ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 2.97. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. Research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Kopin by 16.0% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Kopin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,981,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 255,450 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

